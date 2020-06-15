Two held for bid to rape minor

Hyderabad

15 June 2020 22:37 IST

Two people who attempted to sexually assault a minor girl were roughed up by locals at Bachupally, before they were handed over to the police here on Monday.

The accused -- Janaki Ravi, and Gajjela Sai Kumar, both aged 25, are residents of Ameenpur village of Sangareddy district.

Bachupally police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They said that the 16-year-old victim along with another woman was engaged in rag-picking near a garbage dump, when the duo approached her on a bike and abused her.

Advertising

Advertising

“When she got angry and resisted, the accused forcefully took her to an isolated place on their bike, where they tried to rape her,” the police said.