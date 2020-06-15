Two held for bid to rape minor

Two people who attempted to sexually assault a minor girl were roughed up by locals at Bachupally, before they were handed over to the police here on Monday.
The accused -- Janaki Ravi, and Gajjela Sai Kumar, both aged 25, are residents of Ameenpur village of Sangareddy district.
Bachupally police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They said that the 16-year-old victim along with another woman was engaged in rag-picking near a garbage dump, when the duo approached her on a bike and abused her.
“When she got angry and resisted, the accused forcefully took her to an isolated place on their bike, where they tried to rape her,” the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath