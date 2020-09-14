Two held for abetting TV actor’s suicide

Sravani found dead on Sept. 8; film producer absconding

The S.R. Nagar police on Monday arrested television actor Ambati Devaraja Reddy and realtor M. Sai Krishna Reddy, who were accused of driving TV actor Kondapalli Sravani to suicide.

Twenty-six-year-old Sravani of Manasu Mamatha TV serial was found dead in her home in Madhuranagar on September 8. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling. Her family members alleged that Devaraja Reddy had been harassing her for quite some time, thus leading to her suicide.

Based on their complaint, a criminal case was registered against Devaraja Reddy of Kakinada, Sai Krishna Reddy of Yousufguda, and film producer Ashok Reddy. The latter is still absconding.

Explaining the circumstances that compelled the television actor to end her life, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) AR Srinivas said that Devraj Reddy and Sravani were moving closely.

"In November last, Devaraja stayed in Sravani’s house during his visit to Hyderabad for audition of a serial. That time he cast aspersions on her behaviour, accusing her of moving closely with others,” he said.

On February 22, Sravani invited Devraja Reddy to her house for a birthday party. In the presence of all family members and friends, she proposed to Devraj Reddy. But the latter rejected the proposal suspecting her fidelity.

The woman tried to convince him that she wanted to marry him but the actor turned down her repeated pleas, said the officer.

"On September 7, Sravani and Devraja Reddy had dinner at a hotel in Punjagutta. While they were leaving the place, Sai Krishna Reddy turned up, slapped Sravani, and tried to attack Devraja,” the officer said.

Later, he forcibly took the woman to her house in a three-wheeler. A little while later, Sravani rang up Devaraja and told him that Sai Krishna Reddy and his family members were harassing her to snap ties with him, the Joint Commissioner said.

On the night of September 8, she phoned Devaraja Reddy again and told him that she got fed up with her life and wanted to end her life, the officer explained.