Two held, 31 bottles of duty-free liquor seized

Two days after seizing 171 foreign liquor bottles sourced from duty-free shops, Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials on Saturday seized 31 more bottles from two people selling it at higher prices.

One of them, Ranga Sandeep Kumar (29), works at duty-free shops at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad while the other, Kuthadi Mallesh (55), works as a hawaldar in Central GST Department, Basheerbagh. He was previously posted at RGIA.

Excise department’s Enforcement (Hyderabad) team conducted route watch at Abids and intercepted a two-wheeler driven by Sandeep, and seized 12 Chivas Regal bottles. Assistant Excise superintendent of the Hyderabad team N. Anji Reddy said that based on the information provided by the accused, they conducted a raid at Mallesh’s house in Secunderabad and seized 15 more foreign liquor bottles, and four bottles bought from Defence Canteen.

Prior to this, on Thursday, the Enforcement team had nabbed three people and seized 171 liquor bottles.