Two GMRVF students qualify for higher studies in the US

Hema Sree

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 00:00 IST

Two students from GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) have been chosen for higher studies in the United States under the Community College Initiative Programme (CCIP) sponsored by the US Department of State. The students are Behera Mounika and Sopeti Hema Sree from SGCSR College of Rajam in Srikakulam.

Selected by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, to participate in the CCIP this year - Ms. Mounika hails from a fishermen family and has been supported by the Foundation from third standard under its flagship ‘Gifted Children’ programme where underprivileged meritorious children get help. She has opted for ‘Environmental Horticulture’ course under CCIP 2020-2021 and will be pursuing her studies at College of DuPage, Illinois State.

Ms. Hema Sree hails from a lower middle-class family and has opted for ‘Sustainable Agriculture’ course and is going to pursue her studies at Valencia College, Orlando, Florida State. CCIP supports deserving candidates from other countries to study at an American community college for one year and GMRVF provides training to its students applying for courses under this programme. Ten students have been chosen so far.

The entire expense of the selected candidates — course-related expenses, airfare, boarding and lodging expenses, books and medical aid — are borne by the US government. Further, the candidates are also paid a monthly stipend to meet other incidental expenses. Both candidates will start their courses in January, 2021 as it has been slightly delayed due to COVID-19 this year.

“GMRVF provides the right launchpad for students to break the barrier and live their dreams. Our courses help students aim higher and make a change in their lives,” said director-community services wing, GMRVF Avanish Kumar, in a press release.