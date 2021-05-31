Hyderabad

Two GHMC staff in ACB net

Dy. EE P Mahalakshmi and her colleague Y Vijay Kumar  

A Deputy Executive Engineer and a Sanitary Field Assistant of GHMC’s Kapra circle were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Monday for accepting a bribe of ₹ 20,000 for showing official favour.

According to ACB officials, the accused Dy. EE P. Mahalakshmi and her colleague Y Vijay Kumar demanded and took the bribe amount from A Srinivas for having appointed his mother A Salamma and to continue her as sweeper. After her husband Ramulu’s deatg, Salamma got the job on compassionate grounds. The duo were caught at Mallapur crossroad, Nacharam. They were produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Human trafficker held

With the arrest of a Bangladeshi national, Rachakonda police claimed to have busted an international human trafficking racket.

Police said that the Bangladeshi woman was running the prostitution business through ‘Locanto’ dating app. Her stay in India was illegal.

They also arrested one Bodapati Sudheer (31) from Ayyappa Society.

He works as field production manager in Tollywood film industry.


Comments
