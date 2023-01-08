ADVERTISEMENT

Two GHMC staff held for fake thumb prints to mark attendance 

January 08, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asif Nagar police and the Commissioner’s Task Force (W) on Saturday arrested two sanitary field assistants of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) allegedly for preparing and illegal use of thumbprints to mark attendance of sanitation workers.

GHMC supervisor Rudroj Prabhakar and sanitation worker-on contract at the Khairtabad Circle XII office M. Rajesh prepared fake fingerprints/ thumb impression of 20 sanitation workers under them, said police. They reportedly used synthetic adhesive and wax to prepare thumbprints, for marking attendance in biometric machine when sanitation workers remained absent and for claiming salaries.

