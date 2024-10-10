GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two GHMC officials for London School of Economics programme

Objective of the programme is improvement in physical, social and economic infrastructure specifically towards improving the lives of babies, toddlers and their caregivers

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deputy commissioner K.Prashanthi is one among the two selected for one-week residence programme in London.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deputy commissioner K.Prashanthi is one among the two selected for one-week residence programme in London. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Two officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been selected for one-week residence programme in London, being conducted by the London School of Economics & Political Science in coordination with the Urban 95 Academy. The programme will begin from October 21.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy is one among the two selected for one-week residence programme in London.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy is one among the two selected for one-week residence programme in London. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Additional Commissioner G.Venugopal Reddy and Deputy Commissioner K.Prashanthi besides an urban planner Yogesh constitute the team from Hyderabad for the programme, the objective of which is improvement in physical, social and economic infrastructure specifically towards improving the lives of babies, toddlers and their caregivers. The weeklong programme is fully funded by Urban 95 Academy, a note from GHMC informed.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:39 am IST

