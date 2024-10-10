Two GHMC officials for London School of Economics programme

Two officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been selected for one-week residence programme in London, being conducted by the London School of Economics & Political Science in coordination with the Urban 95 Academy. The programme will begin from October 21.

Additional Commissioner G.Venugopal Reddy and Deputy Commissioner K.Prashanthi besides an urban planner Yogesh constitute the team from Hyderabad for the programme, the objective of which is improvement in physical, social and economic infrastructure specifically towards improving the lives of babies, toddlers and their caregivers. The weeklong programme is fully funded by Urban 95 Academy, a note from GHMC informed.