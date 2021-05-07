Hyderabad

Two gangs selling Remdesivir busted

Cracking the whip on black marketing of the COVID-19 drugs, the task force police personnel on Friday busted two separate gangs involved in the sale of the anti-viral Remdesivir injections in the town.

The Khammam Police Commissioner’s task force team has busted a similar Remdesivir black marketing racket allegedly involving a staff nurse and two outsourced employees of the District Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the task force team nabbed a Hyderabad-based ambulance driver while allegedly selling six Remdesivir injections in the black market in connivance with a town-based ambulance driver and two employees of a private hospital here on Friday.

The injections were procured from a staff nurse of Hyderabad-based ESI hospital by the ambulance driver for sale in the black market at an exorbitant price to make a quick buck amid the pandemic situation, police sources said.

The task force team seized ₹13,000 cash and the Remdesivir injections from the possession of the ambulance driver.

In another raid, the task force squad busted another gang of black marketers of the COVID-19 drugs in the town.

The squad arrested five members of the gang, including a lab technician and two other employees of a private hospital, while allegedly attempting to sell Remdesivir injections at a staggering price of ₹35,000 each.

Several gangs of black marketers of COVID-19 drugs are on the prowl to fleece people by taking advantage of the huge demand for the anti-viral drug in these times of pandemic.

