Two from Wanaparthy in ACB net

20 April 2021 19:56 IST

An engineering consultant (fixed tenure employee) of MGNREGS, MPDO Revally in Wanaparthy district was arrested by the officials of Anti Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of ₹ 4,000 from a farmer for showing official favour.

The accused engineer, Mohammed Harun Rasheed demanded and accepted the bribe from Maddela Sivaramulu, a farmer from Chikkapalli village to prepare the bill for a cattle shed constructed under MGNREGS and forward it to the MPDO Revally for sanction of the bill amount.

On March 23 too, Rasheed and technical assistant K Chinna Bangaraiah took ₹ 2,000 each as bribe from the complainant to do the same favour. The duo was arrested and produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

