Two from UP held for online gift fraud

Hyderabad

09 January 2022 23:33 IST

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad in connection with online gifts fraud case.

The accused are Mohammed Naim, 23 and Mohammed Farookh (22), both handloom workers from Senikpur in Bareilly.

In August last, a person from Begumpet approached the police stating that he received a message from a WhatsApp number +1(585) 282-3240 wherein the sender introduced himself as Dr. Harry Robert and they started chatting, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal said on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused told the complainant that he was planning to visit India for vacation and had purchased a mobile, laptop, watch and a few clothes for the latter.

Dr. Robert further told the complainant that he would start on July 11, from the USA., and the next day he would land in Delhi.

“The complaint got calls from a person posing himself as an immigration officer who told him that Dr. Robert was caught at the airport and he needs to pay money towards the anti-terrorist certificate, money laundering charges etc. The former was convinced to transfer ₹9,19,400 to various bank accounts of fraudsters only to get cheated,” Mr.Bhupal said. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a probe was launched.

During the course of investigation, police found that Naim and Farookh and two others were supplying bank accounts to Nigerian nationals for a commission of 10%, and in turn the Nigerians use the bank accounts for committing frauds.