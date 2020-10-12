Two from social welfare school make it to NDA

Hyderabad

12 October 2020 00:29 IST

The school in Karimnagar was converted into a Sainik School in 2018

Two cadets of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Sainik School at Rukmapur in Karimnagar cracked NDA & NA Examination-II to be eligible to join the National Defence Academy in officer cadre.

With this feat, the institution has made a beginning with the very first batch of cadets to fulfil its purpose of establishment, within just two years, said TSWREIS secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar congratulating the cadets Mallesh Yadav and Pratheek Kumar, the Rukmapur Sainik School team and their mentors.

Mr. Kumar also pointed out that the main Sainik Schools of Ministry of Defence do not provide adequate representation to the students belonging to the marginalised sections of society.

Advertising

Advertising

Sainik School upgrade

Hence, a Sainik School exclusively dedicated to the students of these sections was started, with one social welfare school at Rukmapur converted into Sainik School with the approval of Telangana government on par with Sainik Schools of Ministry of Defence, to train the cadets academically, physically and mentally to join the officer cadre of Indian Armed Forces.

The school commenced in 2018-19 with a retired Army officer, Colonel Ravindra Reddy as its director. The Secretary termed the achievement as vindication of his belief that a separate State Sainik School would do wonders.

Minister for SC Welfare Koppula Eshwar conveyed his appreciation to the cadets and the team behind their success, press release said.