HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two from Odisha held with 44 kilos of ganja

October 10, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 44 kilograms of marijuana from two individuals from the Secunderabad Railway Station while they were trying to bring it into Hyderabad from Odisha via train. Officials said that the men were peddling the drugs for the last six months and have been catering to students in the city.

K. Pavan Kumar, the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, said that on Monday around 2 p.m., they nabbed Seshadev Sethi, 23, and Jagannath Prasad Nayak, 33, both residents of Odisha. “The raids were carried out at the Secunderabad Railway Station premises based on a tip-off that the men were smuggling in marijuana. We seized 22 kilograms of dry marijuana from each of them. They had concealed the contraband in their luggage,” said the official. 

Officials estimated the street value of the seized contraband at ₹ 11.20 lakh. “They had purchased it for ₹3,500 per kilo and were intending to sell it to students and daily wage labourers for ₹25,000 per kilo in Hyderabad. The smuggling and sale has been going on for the last six months,” added the official.

The arrested accused, along with the seized contraband, were shifted to the Excise Station of Secunderabad and were booked under the NDPS Act. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.