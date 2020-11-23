Two from Jharkhand nabbed for cyber crime

Hyderabad

Accused brought to Hyderabad

Two persons from Jharkhand, who were assisting inter-State fraudsters by providing their bank accounts on commission basis, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber crime police. The accused are Manoj Kumar, 30, from Govindpur in Dhanbad, and Md. Kalam Khan, 45, of Bhatta Mohalla in Dhanbad, of Jharkhand.

Police said that the gang was indulging in calling the bank customers whoever contacts the toll free number of the bank by posing as calling from customer care and obtained bank details by sending links, OTPs.

Further, they fraudulently obtained loans on the names of customers and transferred the loan amount to various bank accounts and cheated them.

Police seized two mobile phones, three debit cards, three bank account passbooks, and a PAN card, used in the offence from their possession. On July 27, a woman from Chikkadpally lodged a complaint stating that she did not receive a message regarding transfer of amount through G-Pay, hence she contacted the toll free number of Axis Bank for lodging complaint, but the call could not be connected.

“In the process, she received a ‘call from Axis Bank customer care’ and the caller in order to solve her problem, sent links to her and convinced her to enter her internet banking details, OTP number and fraudulently obtained loan of ₹5 lakh and transferred the loan amount to various bank accounts,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and during the course of investigation, a team was sent to Jharkhand and the accused were apprehended.

They were brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner transit warrant and were remanded to judicial custody.