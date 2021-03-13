Two from Jharkhand held for bank fraud

Two persons from Jharkhand, who were involved in various bank fraud cases, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police.

The arrested accused are Govind Mondal and Manoj Das from Dhanbad and Jamtara, respectively.

In May last police received a complaint from a resident of Troop Bazar stating that he received a call from an unknown number asking him to activate KYC details via link which he sent through a message.

He opened the link and gave his details – his phone number and his UPI pin -- and added ₹1 (one rupee) as directed by the caller, who claimed to be a bank employee.

“Again, he received another call wherein the telecaller asked him to change his UPI pin or else he might lose all the amount from his account. Then the complainant suspected it as fraud and he didn’t change his UPI,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

A fews days later, when the victim checked his messages, he got a text that ₹93,477 had been debited from his account in four instalments. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and police launched a probe.

In another case, a complaint was lodged in the same month by a resident of Murad Nagar stating that he received a phone call stating that his ATM card was blocked.

The complainant informed that his SBI account had ₹1000 and then the caller asked for another bank card details.

“Believing him as a bank employee, he had informed his HDFC debit card number, CVV number and also OTP which he received. After that, he received a message that ₹45,490 was debited from his HDFC bank account,” Mr. Mohanty said.

After seeing the message, he contacted the said caller who assured him of refund using GooglePay or PhonePe and asked him to download QS App from Google Play Store.

“As per the caller’s instructions, the victim had opened the PhonePe app and entered the amount and clicked on Pay to get a refund. After that, received another message from the bank stating ₹45,000 were debited from his account,” the officer.

Soon, he realised that it was a fraud call and that the caller had cheated him of ₹89,490 and lodged a complaint with police.

According to Mr. Mohanty, the accused colluded with their associates to get bank account details to receive fraud amounts on commission basis. “The main accused are duping the general public in the guise of bank officials and swindling money,” he said.