Two from Hyderabad die in accident

Hyderabad

31 January 2021 08:45 IST

They were on a pilgrimage to Srisailam.

A man from Hyderabad and his mother were killed on the spot, and three of their relatives suffered injuries in a road accident near Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district here on Saturday. They were on a pilgrimage to Srisailam. According to Eegalapenta SI B. Pochaiah, the accident took place around 12.30 near Penugulagondi, 178 km from the State capital, after the victim, Chandrashekar, who was behind the wheels, suddenly lost control. The car turned toppled rolling over multiple times before coming to a halt. Chandrashekar’s mother Saraswathi (55) suffered injuries and died. They were residents of Monda Market, Secunderabad.

