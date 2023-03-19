ADVERTISEMENT

Two from A.P. held with 200 kg ganja in Hyderabad; four absconding

March 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were caught transporting 200 kg of marijuana in a DCM vehicle, in a joint operation by the Hyderabad’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Langer House police on Sunday. They were paid ₹1.20 lakh per trip, police said. 

The duo were identified as C.Srinivas Rao, 48, and A. Sathi Babu, 29, both drivers from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, said police, adding that their associates Mohd Habeeb, Parvez, Jaweed, Mangesh, Nagesh and Pandu were absconding. 

The two met Pandu and Nagesh, natives of Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, who shared with them a plan to earn easy money by transporting ganja from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad for ₹1.20 lakh per trip.

“They agreed for the job and modified their vehicle by setting up a box on the top of the DCM’s cabin for concealing the contraband. They were asked to hand over the ganja to Mohd Habeeb and Parvez in Hyderabad. The consignment was destined to Maharashtra’s Osmanabad,” said the police. 

They have been handed over to Langer House police for further investigation.

CONNECT WITH US