Two found dead in separate cases

A 30-year-old private bank employee was found dead with a polythene bag wrapped around his face at his residence in Yadav Nagar of Chaitanyapuri here on Sunday evening.

The victim Guda Venkat Anurag committed suicide by inhaling LPG and covering his face with a plastic bag so as not to let the gas go out of his body, Chaitanyapuri police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening and came to light only after Anurag’s uncle sensed gas leak and broke open the door to see his nephew in a shocking state.

“The victim sent his parents on a pilgrimage to Tirupati and resorted to the extreme step,” police said.

In another said, a techie with a multinational company was found hanging to a ceiling fan at his residence in Gachibowli here on Monday. Siddoju Revanth (32) from Sriram Nagar ended his life by hanging when he was alone.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.