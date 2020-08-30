Two forest officials bag awards

Hyderabad

30 August 2020 23:43 IST

Forest officials from Telangana have won two national level awards in a wildlife photography competition conducted by the Wildlife conservation Society of India.

Adilabad Divisional Forest Officer Chandra Sekhar Rao bagged second prize for his photograph of Royal Bengal Tiger, while his counterpart in Macherial, Madhav Rao Siripurapu won third prize for Crested Hawk Eagle photo captured in Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Advertising

Advertising