Two floors unauthorised; owner had been directed to stop works

January 08, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The building in Kukatpally which collapsed on Saturday, crushing to death two labourers, is yet another example of unauthorised structures thriving in the city with impunity.

According to reports, the building’s third floor collapsed while work was on to pour the slab for the fourth. An enquiry with the GHMC authorities revealed that both floors have been raised without required permissions. The structure had permission from GHMC only for stilt plus two upper floors.

What’s more, the owner was issued notices on January 3 in the name of the Deputy Commissioner of the Kukatpally Circle directing her to stop the construction and seeking a written explanation on why the unauthorised structure should not be pulled down. Instead of responding to the notice, the owner increased the pace of construction.

Work for the fourth floor started in a hurry, merely a fortnight after the completion of the third floor’s slab, which could have triggered the collapse, say sources. There are no attempts on part of GHMC to ensure that the construction is stopped forthwith soon after issue of notices.

The collapse is another proof that no amount of administrative changes, nor severe castigation by the High Court about four months ago, have succeeded in bringing order to the chaotic enforcement situation in the civic body.

The High Court had censured the GHMC officials in September last, for allowing unauthorised structures to come up with impunity, only to work behind the scenes to get them regularised.

Several violators approach the court when notices are served and get stay orders on the demolition, buying time to complete the structures. With GHMC authorities lax in filing counters, it is anybody’s guess who has the last laugh.

Leave alone surveillance and efforts to detect the deviations, the civic body’s response leaves a lot to be desired even when complaints are lodged either physically or through the MyGHMC app. Instances have been aplenty where the complaints were closed without resolution and without any explanation to the complainant.

Following the High Court’s rap, the GHMC higher authorities circulated a workflow chart defining and revising the roles and responsibilities of the staff vis-à-vis the illegal construction. Time frames have been fixed with respect to the response for any complaint about illegal structures.

Over a year-and-a-half ago, GHMC decentralised the process of action against illegal structures, and constituted special task forces at zonal level which would act against unauthorised structures. The process was to be monitored from the control room at the GHMC headquarters. However, the mechanism failed the day it was devised, and there is no data with regard to how many inspections/ raids have been conducted by the task force teams so far.