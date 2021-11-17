Two file nomination

Two candidates filed nomination for the election to the State Legislative Council from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) on the second day on Wednesday.

The biennial election for filling 12 MLC seats from nine LACs including Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy will be held on December 10, 2021.

Munigala Vijaya Laxmi, mandal parishad vice-president of Choppadandi, submitted her nomination papers to Returning Officer R V Karnan here. She filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate.

S Prabhakar Reddy, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi cadre from Vennapalli village in Saidapur mandal, filed his nomination from the Karimnagar LAC on Wednesday.