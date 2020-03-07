Two fake journalists face cheating charge

HYDERABAD

07 March 2020 20:50 IST

A criminal case was registered against two persons, who, claiming themselves to be TV journalists, allegedly collected ₹2.5 lakh from a shepherd of Madhya Pradesh promising to help locate his stolen sheep.

The Kulsumpura police of West zone in Hyderabad are looking out for the absconding accused Naresh and Imran. According a complaint lodged by a shepherd, Tukaram of MP, 90 goats being raised by his family were stolen by unidentified persons.

“I received a video clip showing the goats through WhatsApp from a person claiming to be a Hyderabadi. He said those goats were in Mekalamandi of Jiyaguda,” the investigators quoted him as saying. Tukaram came to Hyderabad and approached the two ‘journalists’ through a mediator Ratan.

The ‘journalists’ promised the shepherd to get back the goats, stating that they were well connected with the Kulsumpura police, the investigators said. Initially, Ratan gave ₹1 lakh to the duo on behalf of the shepherds.

Later, Tukaram paid the duo ₹1.5 lakh more. “Daily the two ‘journalists’ would take the shepherd to the police station, ask him to wait outside and come out of police station saying police were working on it,” the police said.

Eventually, the shepherd realised that he was taken for a ride and filed a complaint. A First Information Report invoking Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was filed against Naresh and Imran.