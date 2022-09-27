Two fake doctors arrested in Warangal

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fake doctors, who played havoc with the lives of thousands of gullible patients by fleecing them on the pretext of treatment for the past two-and-a-half decades in Warangal, landed in police dragnet.

The accused have been identified as Immadi Kumar and Mohd. Rafi. Both the accused hail from Warangal, police said.

According to the police, Kumar passed SSC in early 1990s and his accomplice Rafi discontinued his SSC studies. They worked as helpers in different private hospitals in the tri-city for a couple of months in 1997 before starting their own ‘clinics’, one at Kothawada and another at Charbouli, by procuring fake certificates from an institution in Bihar, police added.

The sleuths of the taskforce of Warangal Police Commissionerate, on Tuesday, unearthed the fake doctors’ racket in coordination with the local police and arrested the duo.

The taskforce personnel won praise from Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi for their well-coordinated action.