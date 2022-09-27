Two fake doctors arrested in Warangal

Special Correspondent WARANGAL
September 27, 2022 23:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fake doctors, who played havoc with the lives of thousands of gullible patients by fleecing them on the pretext of treatment for the past two-and-a-half decades in Warangal, landed in police dragnet.

The accused have been identified as Immadi Kumar and Mohd. Rafi. Both the accused hail from Warangal, police said.

According to the police, Kumar passed SSC in early 1990s and his accomplice Rafi discontinued his SSC studies. They worked as helpers in different private hospitals in the tri-city for a couple of months in 1997 before starting their own ‘clinics’, one at Kothawada and another at Charbouli, by procuring fake certificates from an institution in Bihar, police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sleuths of the taskforce of Warangal Police Commissionerate, on Tuesday, unearthed the fake doctors’ racket in coordination with the local police and arrested the duo.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The taskforce personnel won praise from Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi for their well-coordinated action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app