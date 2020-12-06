Two engineering students killed in accident

1 kg ganja found at accident spot

Two engineering students were killed after the bike on which they were travelling hit a road divider at Suraram here on Saturday night.

Dundigal police said that the victims were friends and the bike rider was over-speeding, as a result of which he lost control and hit the divider. He was not wearing a helmet.

The victims were identified as Sai Sujeeth Kumar, 23, from Mancherial, and Ananth Vishal, 23, from Domaledgi village in Kotagiri mandal of Nizamabad district. Vishal’s father Vital Patil is MPTC from their mandal.

They were pursuing engineering final year from St. Peter’s Engineering College, Dulapally, and were staying in separate hostels. The accident took place at around 11 p.m. when they were returning to their hostels.

Police said that they found a packet containing around 1 kg of ganja near the accident spot, which reportedly belongs to the victims.