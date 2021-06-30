Two end lives in different cases

hyderabad

30 June 2021 23:21 IST

A 41-year-old man committed suicide in the Musheerabad police station limits. While the death occurred on Tuesday night, it came to light a day later. The victim has been identified as Srikanth. Police suspect poor health to be reason.

In a separate case, a 35-year-old man hanged himself at his residence in Musheerabad area. The victim has been identified as Praveen Kumar. Police suspect that victim was depressed over some personal issues. A case has been booked an investigation is underway.

(Roshni, suicide intervention centre: 04066202000 or 66661117)

