Two employees robbed of ₹5 lakh in Hyderabad

ADILABAD

25 May 2020 08:49 IST

Two employees of a tractor showroom in Adilabad were robbed of ₹5 lakh by 10 unidentified persons, about 2 km inside Kinwat taluq of Maharashtra from the Ghanpur inter-State check post, on Sunday.

The victims had gone to the villages on some work on a two-wheeler when the offenders accosted them and seized the bag containing the cash. Police were alerted.

