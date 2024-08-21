Two employees of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in ACB net

ADVERTISEMENT

The manager and an outsourced employee of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday (August 21, 2024) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹30,000.

Spoorthy Reddy, the manager of HMWS&SB, Division-18, Manikonda, and Naveen Goud, the outsourced employee, were arrested following a complaint from Bommu Upendranath Reddy, a resident of Neknampur in Manikonda. Reddy had allegedly demanded the bribe to process and issue two new water connections for newly constructed buildings in Neknampur.

The ACB laid a trap and caught Goud accepting the bribe amount on behalf of Reddy. The tainted amount was recovered from the official and the two were produced at the Nampally special court for ACB cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.