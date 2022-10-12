Two employees of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation trapped by ACB

Special Correspondent WARANGAL
October 12, 2022 20:38 IST

A Revenue Inspector and an outsourced employee of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) were trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials when they allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹15,000 from a resident of Nizampura Colony in Warangal on Wednesday for doing an official favour.

The duo, identified as Shaik Hussain, 40, Revenue Inspector, Ward-7, Kashibugga Circle-I, GWMC, and Muppidi Ranjith, 35, Bill Collector (outsourced employee) allegedly demanded bribe from Lavan Kumar of Nizampura Colony for processing his application for bifurcation and allotment of new house numbers to his ancestral house under the GWMC limits, the press release added.

A case has been registered against the duo on graft charges and further investigation is under way.

