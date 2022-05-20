Two electrocuted while attempting to put out haystack fire

May 20, 2022 18:13 IST

Two members of a family were electrocuted when they accidentally came in contact with a “snapped” power transmission line at Yerragadda Tanda, a tribal hamlet in Veernapalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, in the small hours of Friday.

The duo identified as Banoth Ravi, 36, and his sister-in-law Neela, 38, met with a tragic end when they got electrocuted while attempting to put out fire that engulfed a haystack near their houses in the wee hours of the day, sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to sources, the incident occurred when a large pile of hay stacked in the open in the vicinity of their houses caught fire after a power transmission line snapped and fell on it under the impact of gusty winds late in the night.

The incident triggered protest by relatives of the victims who staged a demonstration in front of the electricity substation in Veernapalli on Friday morning.

The angry protesters alleged that the negligence of the field staff to oversee proper maintenance of power transmission lines led to the tragic incident.

They sought action against those responsible for the incident and compensation to bereaved families.