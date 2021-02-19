Two electrocuted in Narayanpet

Hyderabad

19 February 2021 22:26 IST

Two people were electrocuted when they were allegedly trying to release the wire stuck on a newly-built chariot as it was pulled by a group to a nearby temple on the occasion of Ratha Saptami at Bapanapalli village in Damargidda mandal of Narayanpet district here on Friday.

The victims, Chandrappa, 35, and Hanumanthu, 35, of Bapanapalli, along with 15 others were shifting the chariot to a newly-constructed temple of Lord Venkateswara, located nearly 2-km from the village, district Superintendent of Police Chetana Mylabathula told The Hindu. A few others, who suffered injuries, were shifted to government hospital in Mahabubnagar for better medical assistance.

According to her, the incident took place between 7 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. when the top part of the chariot came in contact with the live electric wires.

Advertising

Advertising

“It was not a religious procession. The villagers were shifting the chariot to the temple from the place where it was built,” Ms. Mylabathula said. The bodies of the victims would be handed over to the family members on Saturday after autopsy.