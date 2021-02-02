Two Dubai passengers held for smuggling forex

Two Dubai-bound passengers who were trying to smuggle foreign currencies equivalent to ₹54 lakh were apprehended by the officials of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.
The passengers, who were caught separately, concealed the forex in boondi (savoury) packets.
While scanning the baggage, officials at the security check of the international departure identified suspicious images and upon physical check they found Saudi Riyals, Dollars of United State and Australia, Kuwaiti Dinars, United Arab Emirates Dirhams, Omani Rials and Bahraini Dinars concealed inside the packets.
They were scheduled to board Emirates flight number EK-525.
When the passengers in question failed to submit valid documents for the currencies in their possession, the forex was seized and they were booked under relevant Sections of Customs Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath