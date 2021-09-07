Two drug peddlers arrested

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021

The South Zone Task Force and S R Nagar Police apprehended two alleged drug peddlers and seized from their possession 25 boxes containing hash oil, each containing 5 ml of the substance, worth ₹ 1 lakh.

Police identified the accused as Mohd Ibrahim Khan alias Aijaz (30), a daily wage earner, a resident of Borabanda, and Mohd Khaja Mubeen (22), a student, and resident of Yousufguda. The prime accused, identified as Mohd Mahboob Ali alias Shooter Aiyaz (32) is absconding.

Police said that Mahboob and Ibrahim are addicted to consuming narcotic substances. They came in contact with Mubeenuddin and the trio then began to consume narcotics together. Thus began their friendship. They began to give their friendship an entrepreneurial tilt when they allegedly began to buy hash oil, and sold them to those in need, with their customers primarily being youngsters. They tapped markets in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerate limits and became popular with those who wanted to get high.

Police apprehended the duo based on a tip-off. A case has been booked and investigation is underway.