Two drown while taking selfies

Two people met a watery grave in Dindi project on Sunday while attempting to take selfies.

Dindi police identified the victims as Budaram Praveen, 23, hailing from Zaheerabad, working as private employee in Hyderabad, and Mohammed Sagar, 21, a plumber, also working in Hyderabad.

According to the police, a group of six friends, all in their early 20s, went to Srisailam temple for darshan and were returning. At about 12.50 p.m., they stopped near Dindi project.

Attempting to take a group picture, police said, six of them descended to the project’s water level, and while taking the picture, one of them, Mohammed Sagar, accidentally fell into the water body. Soon, Praveen jumped in to rescue Sagar but he too drowned.

Police along with the help of fishermen and locals retrieved them. However, when they were rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead.

Dindi police opened a probe into the incident.