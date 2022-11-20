Two drown in tank at Shamshabad 

November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were allegedly in a drunk condition, drowned in the Nanajipur village tank in Shamshabad police limits on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Chakali Nagaraju, 45, a launderer, and Mailaram Raju, 35, a driver, both residents of Nanajipur village.

According to the police, the duo were drunk and entered the village tank for a swim at around 1 p.m. They lost control in the waters and drowned. Locals and the police launched rescue operation, but the duo could not be saved. Their bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for further procedure.

