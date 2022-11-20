  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two drown in tank at Shamshabad 

November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were allegedly in a drunk condition, drowned in the Nanajipur village tank in Shamshabad police limits on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Chakali Nagaraju, 45, a launderer, and Mailaram Raju, 35, a driver, both residents of Nanajipur village.

According to the police, the duo were drunk and entered the village tank for a swim at around 1 p.m. They lost control in the waters and drowned. Locals and the police launched rescue operation, but the duo could not be saved. Their bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for further procedure.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.