Two drown in quarry pit

Two youngsters from Shivarampally in Rajendranagar drowned in a quarry pit at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad here on Thursday.
The victims, Mallesh (26), a driver, and Jai Krishna (21), who worked as a mason, were going towards Shamshabad to attend their day’s work on a bike. Their friend, Siddu, was following them on another bike.
“They stopped the bikes to attend nature’s call. Meanwhile, Mallesh and Jai Krishna slipped into water, after their legs got trapped in mud," RGI Airport police station inspector P Vijay Kumar said.
He said the quarry was filled with water following heavy downpour. "Their friend Siddu tried to rescue them, but in vain. The duo did not know how to swim," Mr. Kumar said, adding that a case was registered and a probe was on.
Their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
