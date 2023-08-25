Two drivers killed in ORR accident

August 25, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Two drivers were killed on the spot when a container lorry hit them. The incident took place on Thursday on Outer Ring Road (ORR), near Kollur, in Ramachandrapuram mandal.

According to sources, two tippers on their way from Patancheru to Hyderabad developed some mechanical problem and the drivers of both the vehicles stopped on the roadside for checking them. Meanwhile, a container coming from behind hit them, resulting in their death. The drivers, aged between 30 and 40 years are yet to be identified. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and are investigating.

