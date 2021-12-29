Two doses must to attend New Year parties: CV Anand

hyderabad

29 December 2021 19:38 IST

Only fully vaccinated persons should be allowed to the New Year-eve parties, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand told the party organisers and pubs on Wednesday.

“The organisers must ensure that nobody is permitted without producing either electronic or physical certificate, of both doses of vaccination,” he said in a string of guidelines issued to the managements of three star and above hotels, clubs and pubs.

The organisers must ensure that physical distancing is maintained in the venue and people without masks should not be allowed.

“The licensee should personally and responsibly ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be sold/issued/given in excess of the capacity which violates COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms,” he said.

In the recent reporting of the Omicron variant, the organisers must engage more staff and stewards at the higher-risk areas where crowds are likely to form, such as concession stands/bars, toilets, lifts, corridors, walkways and entry/exit points and at standing performances for proper adherence to the COVID-19 norms.

“Staff present at the venue should be tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours,” Mr. Anand said, adding that venues must be disinfected before starting the events.

DJ should not be allowed in outdoor events and sound of the musical event should not be heard beyond the premises, any complaints from the neighbours will be treated seriously, he warned.

“No vulgarity or no obscene dressing or obscene dances should be allowed. Licensee will be responsible for preventing the use of drugs and psychotropic substances by the participants in the event or in the premises,” the officer said, adding that special attention should be paid at the parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.

Mr. Anand said that licensee should ensure parking of all vehicles inside the premises of the establishment and should not allow parking on the main road. There should be separate gates for entry and for exit and it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely.

The concept of “designated driver for a day” who can safely take home co-passengers without himself/herself indulging in drinking beyond the limit to be explained to the customers as well as displayed at prominent places for their safety, he said.