Two doctors held for conducting illegal sex determination tests in Hyderabad

Two women doctors were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting pre-natal sex determination tests at a private hospital here, police said.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who used to bring the pregnant women to the centre, was also held by a police team following a complaint by a medical official.

The police team later raided the hospital, they said.

The driver charged each woman ₹9,000 and paid ₹ 3,000 to the doctors, police said.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Sex Selection Determination Prohibited and Regulation Act, the official added.