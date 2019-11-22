Hyderabad

Two doctors held for conducting illegal sex determination tests in Hyderabad

more-in

Two women doctors were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting pre-natal sex determination tests at a private hospital here, police said.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who used to bring the pregnant women to the centre, was also held by a police team following a complaint by a medical official.

The police team later raided the hospital, they said.

The driver charged each woman ₹9,000 and paid ₹ 3,000 to the doctors, police said.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Sex Selection Determination Prohibited and Regulation Act, the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 6:05:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-doctors-held-for-conducting-illegal-sex-determination-tests-in-hyderabad/article30043302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY