Two divisional engineers in ACB trap

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday said two divisional engineers of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited were caught after accepting bribes of different amounts.

Muthyam Venkata Ramana, divisional engineer (technical) was caught at his office after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹25,000 from Mylarapu Shiva Kumar Reddy, an electrical contractor, in exchange for an official favour. The amount was recovered.

The other official, K Prasad Rao, divisional engineer, Medchal, was caught after he allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹5,000 from Bollaram Bala Narasimha, an electrical contractor. The money was allegedly demanded so that estimates prepared by an assistant engineer of the TSSPDCL be forwarded to Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations), TSSPDCL, Qutbullapur.