Two deaths reported in Sangareddy

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take its toll in the district, with two persons reportedly dying on Tuesday, one of them standing in the queue.

According sources, a person who came for testing at a hospital died while standing in the queue. It is not clear whether the deceased had already tested positive for coronavirus. In another case, the body of an unidentified person wrapped in cloth was sent out from the hospital in the afternoon.

As usual, these were not reflected in the official bulletin released by the government.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao announced establishment of control room at the Collectorate, which will function round the clock to monitor better treatment of COVID patients. Anyone needing assistance or guidance can contact on 08455-272233, according to release here on Tuesday.