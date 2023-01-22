Two days after Deccan Mall blaze, charred human remains retrieved

January 22, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Personnel from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, who continued carrying out operations to cool down the fire-hit building, were able to retrieve human remains, suspected to be of one of the three missing workers, from the first floor on Saturday.

Access to the six-storey building remained a difficult task till Saturday noon, as toxic smoke continued to emanate from the smouldering material. The personnel resorted to spraying water to bring down the temperatures on the floors, and later used foam spray as a check against volatile materials and to ensure there was no re-igniting of materials.

After an operation involving fire personnel, police, CLUES and a medical team, a charred body was found on the rear end of the first floor. No other clues about the other two missing workers could be traced.

According to officials, the human remains were packed and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure. Forensic tests on bone and teeth would reveal details.

On Thursday, around 10.30 a.m., when fire started to spread quickly, seven workers at the mall and godowns owned by Deccan Corporate on Ministers’ Road, went back to collect their valuables. While four managed to reach the terrace and were later rescued using a sky crane and from adjacent buildings, three of them could not be found.

The whereabouts of 22-year-old Zaheer, 32-year-old Waseem and 25-year-old Junaid, hailing from Gir Somnath in Gujarat, remained a mystery till their cellphone networks were located inside the building.

Search operations for the remains of the two other persons in the severely damaged building were under way.