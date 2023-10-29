HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day workshop held for ENT surgeons

October 29, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day International workshop for ENT Surgeons on office-based Laryngology was conducted at Century Hospital. About 20 ENT surgeons from India and abroad participated in the programme.

The workshop was organised by the Melody Voice Clinic division of Century Hospital under the leadership of V. Phaniendra Kumar, who is the founder of Association of Phonosurgeons of India.

Office Based Laryngology is a treatment in which most of the voice problems can be rectified in the outpatient itself which saves time and money for patients.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.