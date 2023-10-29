Two-day workshop held for ENT surgeons

October 29, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-day International workshop for ENT Surgeons on office-based Laryngology was conducted at Century Hospital. About 20 ENT surgeons from India and abroad participated in the programme.

The workshop was organised by the Melody Voice Clinic division of Century Hospital under the leadership of V. Phaniendra Kumar, who is the founder of Association of Phonosurgeons of India.

Office Based Laryngology is a treatment in which most of the voice problems can be rectified in the outpatient itself which saves time and money for patients.