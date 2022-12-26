ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day uro oncology course held at Apollo Medical College

December 26, 2022 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Over 100 delegates from all over India, comprising budding uro-oncology surgeons, post graduate trainees, medical and radiation oncologists attended the course.

The Hindu Bureau

The department of uro-oncology of Apollo Cancer Institutes hosted the fifth edition of the two-day ‘Introduction to uro-oncology course’ at Apollo Medical College in Hyderabad.

Uro-oncology is a subspecialty where cancers pertaining to the testicles, penis, prostate, urinary bladder, kidney and adrenal gland are dealt with surgically by the uro-oncologists. For proper management of any cancer in the body, understanding the tumour biology, patho-physiology, and genomic structure is vital, hence these topics were included in addition to the diagnostic and therapeutic aspects in the management of various urological cancers, said  Dr. Sanjai Addla, course organizer and Surgical Consultant in Uro-Oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad.

