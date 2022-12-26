  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day uro oncology course held at Apollo Medical College

Over 100 delegates from all over India, comprising budding uro-oncology surgeons, post graduate trainees, medical and radiation oncologists attended the course.

December 26, 2022 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The department of uro-oncology of Apollo Cancer Institutes hosted the fifth edition of the two-day ‘Introduction to uro-oncology course’ at Apollo Medical College in Hyderabad.

Over 100 delegates from all over India, comprising budding uro-oncology surgeons, post graduate trainees, medical and radiation oncologists attended the course.

Uro-oncology is a subspecialty where cancers pertaining to the testicles, penis, prostate, urinary bladder, kidney and adrenal gland are dealt with surgically by the uro-oncologists. For proper management of any cancer in the body, understanding the tumour biology, patho-physiology, and genomic structure is vital, hence these topics were included in addition to the diagnostic and therapeutic aspects in the management of various urological cancers, said  Dr. Sanjai Addla, course organizer and Surgical Consultant in Uro-Oncology, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.