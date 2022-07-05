Two-day travel trade fair opens at HICC

Over 150 participants are from 19 States and UTs and four countries

A two-day travel trade fair TTF Hyderabad got underway at the HICC in the city on Tuesday.

The event, organised after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID pandemic, comes in the backdrop of a rebound of domestic and international travel. Over 150 participants from 19 States and Union Territories as well as four countries are participating in the fair.

While Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are partner States, with big pavilions, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Puducherry are Feature States. Hosts Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are offering full support, the organisers Fairfest Media said in a release.

This is the first major travel related show in south India after the pandemic. India Tourism has a key presence and is showcasing all its campaigns and programmes such as Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat, the company said. Minister for Tourism V.Srinivas Goud inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of senior officials.

Domestic leisure travel is the driving force behind the road to recovery coupled with an increase in business travel as well, after an extremely tough pandemic phase in the last two years, the release said.