ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day-old baby girl goes missing from government MCH centre

February 19, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day-old baby girl went missing from the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) Centre, a State-run maternity and child health facility, in Karimnagar on Sunday morning. Sources said Nirmala, a migrant labourer from Bihar, developed labour pains at her rented house in Bavupet in Kothapally mandal near here on Friday.

Her husband Manoj, who works at a granite quarry at Bavupet, shifted her to the MCH Centre, where she gave birth to a baby girl the same day, sources added. On Sunday early morning, she reportedly developed convulsions and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the MCH Centre.

Mr. Manoj asked an 11-year-old boy, one of his close relatives, to stay with the baby and came out of the hospital on Sunday morning. He claimed that he found his baby missing when he returned to the MCH Centre a short while later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the Karimnagar two-town police launched a search. While checking the footage of a CCTV camera fixed at the entrance of the MCH Centre, the police found a woman crossing the main road with the baby, according to sources. A special police team has been constituted to find the the missing baby girl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US