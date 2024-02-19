Two-day-old baby girl goes missing from government MCH centre

February 19, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

A two-day-old baby girl went missing from the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) Centre, a State-run maternity and child health facility, in Karimnagar on Sunday morning. Sources said Nirmala, a migrant labourer from Bihar, developed labour pains at her rented house in Bavupet in Kothapally mandal near here on Friday.

Her husband Manoj, who works at a granite quarry at Bavupet, shifted her to the MCH Centre, where she gave birth to a baby girl the same day, sources added. On Sunday early morning, she reportedly developed convulsions and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the MCH Centre.

Mr. Manoj asked an 11-year-old boy, one of his close relatives, to stay with the baby and came out of the hospital on Sunday morning. He claimed that he found his baby missing when he returned to the MCH Centre a short while later.

Subsequently, the Karimnagar two-town police launched a search. While checking the footage of a CCTV camera fixed at the entrance of the MCH Centre, the police found a woman crossing the main road with the baby, according to sources. A special police team has been constituted to find the the missing baby girl.