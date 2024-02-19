GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day-old baby girl goes missing from government MCH centre

February 19, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day-old baby girl went missing from the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) Centre, a State-run maternity and child health facility, in Karimnagar on Sunday morning. Sources said Nirmala, a migrant labourer from Bihar, developed labour pains at her rented house in Bavupet in Kothapally mandal near here on Friday.

Her husband Manoj, who works at a granite quarry at Bavupet, shifted her to the MCH Centre, where she gave birth to a baby girl the same day, sources added. On Sunday early morning, she reportedly developed convulsions and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the MCH Centre.

Mr. Manoj asked an 11-year-old boy, one of his close relatives, to stay with the baby and came out of the hospital on Sunday morning. He claimed that he found his baby missing when he returned to the MCH Centre a short while later.

Subsequently, the Karimnagar two-town police launched a search. While checking the footage of a CCTV camera fixed at the entrance of the MCH Centre, the police found a woman crossing the main road with the baby, according to sources. A special police team has been constituted to find the the missing baby girl.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.