Two-day microsurgery training programme begins at NIMS

Published - November 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A two-day hands-on training programme on microsurgery and micro-neurovascular anastomosis commenced at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday.

A two-day hands-on training programme on microsurgery and micro-neurovascular anastomosis commenced at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday.

A two-day hands-on training programme on microsurgery and micro-neurovascular anastomosis commenced at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday. Organised by the Neurological Society of India in collaboration with NIMS’ Department of Neurosurgery, the event aims to enhance skills in intracranial vascular anastomosis, a critical technique for performing brain bypass surgeries.

Additional Professor of Neurosurgery at NIMS and programme coordinator Y. Thirumal highlighted the importance of these advanced microsurgical techniques in managing complex stroke cases, including paediatric conditions. Designed for neurosurgeons from across India, the course offers specialised training under the mentorship of leading experts.

One of the focal points of the training is Moyamoya disease, a rare and progressive cerebrovascular disorder characterised by the narrowing of brain arteries. This condition restricts blood flow to the brain, potentially causing strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs). It often affects children, leading to neurological impairments and developmental challenges.

A key surgical solution for Moyamoya disease is the superficial temporal artery to middle cerebral artery (STA-MCA) bypass, where an external artery is connected to an internal brain artery to restore adequate blood flow. “The procedure demands exceptional precision and mastery of microsurgical techniques due to the delicate nature of the blood vessels involved,” explained Mr. Thirumal. Successful execution of this surgery can significantly improve the quality of life for affected individuals, particularly young patients, he added.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Telangana / Hyderabad / neurology / health / disease

