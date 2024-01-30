Two-day event on cement, concrete industry sustainability initiatives gets underway

January 30, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-day programme comprising an exhibition, presentation of awards and conclave focused on cement industry and its sustainability initiatives being organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India along with South India Cement Manufacturers Association got under way at HICC in Hyderabad on Monday.

“Today, we are conducting competitions in various aspects of sustainability, best practices in cement and concrete industry. Indian cement industry has become a role model... for early adoption of low-carbon cement manufacturing, sustainability excellence, reducing water consumption, sustainable mining practices, enhancing the biodiversity, excellent quality and waste management practices,” QCFI Hyderabad Chapter chairman Ch. Balakrishna Rao said.

CII-Telangana Chairman Sekhar Reddy underscored the significance of an independent agency like QCFI amid the rapid growth of cities and 50 to 60-floor buildings becoming common. My Home Industries Director-Technical V.S. Narang said it is the first-of-its-kind conference in which representatives of the Indian cement and concrete industry are participating.

A national conclave on Indian cement and ready-mix concrete industry on sustainability excellence and its vision for Net Zero CO2 excellence is scheduled on Tuesday.

